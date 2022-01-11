LUCELEC Issues Fake Accounts Alert – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) has issued a fake account alert advising the public that the utility does not manage or operate the following Instagram accounts:

@lucelec.slu

@lucelec.stlucia

On its official Facebook page, LUCELEC explained that those accounts do not belong to the utility and are not managed or representative of the company in any way.

“Any information shared with these accounts is not being shared with St. Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC). Any use of LUCELEC material on these accounts and any information purported to be from St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited is fake,” the utility statement said.

LUCELEC said it had reported the fake profiles.

In addition, the company reminded its customers that in social media interactions, its official accounts are:

Instagram: @thepowerofcaring

Facebook: @thepowerofcaring

Twitter: @powerofcaring

LinkedIn: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited

Website: www.lucelec.com

