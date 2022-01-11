LUCELEC Employee Featured In Jamaica Observer – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

St Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) has congratulated its linewoman Dona Winnifred-Emmanuel, on being featured in the Boxing Day Jamaica Observer article “Women taking up space in the green energy sector across the Caribbean”.

According to LUCELEC, Winnifred-Emmanuel works in the Planning Department and is the lone female linewoman in the company.

Along with her, Jamaica Observer also featured two others -Zahra Ennis and Amoy Scarlett.

The publication described the trio as three regional women from different backgrounds, united by a passion for renewable energy, its potential as a development tool, and the determination to help advance the green energy sector.

All three women have completed the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Associate training course in photovoltaics (PV) installation.

The course is available through Green Solutions International SKN Incorporated (GSI), a Caribbean NGO and a NABCEP registered training provider.

According to Jamaica Observer, Winnifred-Emmanuel hopes to transform Saint Lucia with the knowledge she acquired through GSI.

The publication said she learned the energy business almost literally from the ground up, diligently working her way through various aspects of transmission and distribution before crossing over into the Planning Department.

Winnifred-Emmanuel helps in preliminary network investigation for approving photovoltaic grid-tied installations, meaning solar systems tied to the primary electricity grid, without batteries.

