LUCELEC Electrifies Lucian Carnival With Platinum Sponsorship

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC), in partnership with the Carnival Planning Management Committee (CPMC), is continuing its sponsorship support of the major National events for Lucian Carnival 2024.
These include the recently concluded Junior Calypso and the National Schools Panorama Festival and upcoming Calypso and Soca Monarch, Panorama and King & Queen of the Bands competitions. The Company has also increased its investment, moving from a Gold Sponsor in 2023 to Platinum Sponsor in 2024.
This kaiso season, LUCELEC also partnered with the South Calypso Tent, SOCA The Ultimate Tent, Kaisos Pro’s Tent (KPT) and the Take Over/Soca Village Tent.
The Company will also continue its longstanding relationship with the Back In Time J’ouvert Band, Pantime Steel Orchestra and Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra whose arranger is LUCELEC Transmission & Distribution Manager (Ag) Allison Marquis.
Lucian Carnival is a significant contributor to the local economy and the Company’s support is rooted in its belief that preserving our heritage is a critical component of our national identity, and the arts must be supported and funded to drive positive change and the creation of viable livelihoods for Saint Lucians in the creative, technical and management fields.
Lucian Carnival 2024 will culminate with the Parade of the Bands on July 15 and 16.
SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.