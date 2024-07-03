LUCELEC Contractors Injured In Grande Riviere

Two employees of the contracting firm V. Bonnet, working for the St. Lucia ElectricityServices Limited (LUCELEC), are recovering under medical supervision following an incident that occurred on Tuesday, July 02, 2024, in Grand Riviere, Gros-Islet.
The contractor employees were injured at approximately 4:30 p.m. while replacing an electric pole and transformers damaged by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.
LUCELEC would like to recognize the quick action of the team on site in rescuing the injured men and thank the Saint Lucia Fire Service for its quick response in attending to the injured contractors.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured men. The incident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited
