LUCELEC Contractor Injured In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

 A St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) contractor is recovering under medical supervision following an incident that occurred on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Leslie Land community near the Marian Home in Castries.

The contractor suffered an electric shock at approximately 3:45 p.m. while replacing a damaged streetlight. He is employed with the Triple W contracting firm.

LUCELEC would like to recognize the quick action of the team on site in rescuing the injured man and thanks the Saint Lucia Fire Service for its quick response in attending to the injured contractor

The incident remains under investigation.

