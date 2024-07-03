LUCELEC Beryl System Update # 4

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) crews have restored power to all the relatively large areas referred to in our previous update following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 1, 2024.

There remain small pockets of customers across the island who are still without power because of localized faults.

LUCELEC expects most of these areas to be restored by end of day, Wednesday July 2, as crews and contractors continue to work systematically and diligently.

The Company understands that customers affected by these isolated faults have been without power since Hurricane Beryl passed through the island, and these customers must be thanked for their continued patience as crews work to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers who would like to report a fault or follow up on their reports should call the following numbers: in the North (from Cap Estate to Dennery on the East and Canaries on the West) 452-2165 454-6617