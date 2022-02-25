LUCELEC Announces Measures To Ensure Safety, Prevent Electricity Theft – St. Lucia Times News

St Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) has announced that it will terminate accounts on its system that remain disconnected for 90 consecutive days to ensure safety and prevent electricity theft.

According to LUCELEC, it will withdraw the meter and service line in such cases.

On its official Facebook page, the utility said that to reinstate service, the customer must pay their final bill and apply for a new connection using LUCELEC’s remote options or at its Customer Service offices.

The utility disclosed that this would mean that the Electrical Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure would have to re-inspect and recertify the property before service resumes.

In addition, LUCELEC says it will repossess any meter or service line on vacant or abandoned property.