LPG 100 Pound Cost Decreases, Other Fuel Prices Unchanged – St. Lucia Times

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to subsidize the cost of the LPG 20-pound gas cylinders by $16.36 per cylinder and the LPG 22-pound gas cylinders by $17.99 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, in keeping with changes in international oil prices and the government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and LPG 20-pound and 22-pound cylinders are unchanged. The retail price of the 100-pound cylinder has declined.

The price changes take effect from June 17th to July 7th, 2024:

Gasoline is unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon

Diesel is unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon

Kerosene is unchanged at $2.57 per litre or $11. 69 per imperial gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) is unchanged at $36.00 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) is unchanged at $39.60 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $267.45 per cylinder to $261.78 per cylinder, a decrease of $5.67.

The next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for July 28, 2024.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister