Low Water Pressure To Precede WASCO Temporary Shutdown – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has announced that low water pressure will precede a temporary Northern-wide system shutdown to facilitate pipeline repairs.

The company has been experiencing problems with its pipeline conveying raw water to the Theobalds treatment plant.

Once treated, the plant distributes the water to Saint Lucia’s North.

WASCO’s system shutdown will occur on March 1.

However, on February 29, WASCO will excavate the pipeline to see its leaks and repair them.

As a result, CEO Zilta George-Leslie told a news conference on Tuesday that there would be reduced water pressure.

“So, some people from the evening of the 29th or so may experience low pressures,” George-Leslie disclosed.

She explained that on March 1, from 6:00 am, WASCO would shut down the Northern section from Millet to Cap Estate.

The WASCO CEO said work will begin on the morning of March 1.

“We will continue straight through on the day of the 1st, and we will also be working on the pipeline on March 2.

She said WASCO will reopen the pipeline on the evening of March 2 when consumers in lower elevations can get water.

Nevertheless, she explained that consumers at higher elevations, including Piat, Grande Riviere, Norbert, Cap Estate, Beausejour, Bella Rosa, and Monchy, would get water later.

“So we really want customers to be aware of what we are doing. We want them to conserve as much as possible during that period. We also want them to be aware that we will be carrying out regular trucking,” George-Leslie told reporters.