London Court Convicts Man Of Murder After Extradition From Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, Old Bailey has convicted a 22-year-old man of murder after his extradition from Saint Lucia, where he had fled.

The Metropolitan Police website identified the convicted man as Chase Griffith.

A website release said the court found Griffith guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Sam Brown when the trial concluded on Wednesday.

Sam Brown – Deceased (Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police)

It said Old Bailey would sentence Griffith at a later date.

The release quoted lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen saying the conviction ended a long, painstaking probe.

Allen disclosed that Sam Brown was gunned down in the street by Chase Griffith in an act of perceived revenge following a stabbing that had taken place earlier that night.

“Griffith then fled the country to Saint Lucia while Sam’s family grieved his brutal murder,” the lead investigator stated.

The court heard Griffith and Sam attended a party in Cheney Row Park, Walthamstow, on Saturday, 23 July 2022, where around 150 people were present.

According to the evidence, in the early hours of 24 July, a man received a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police release said in the aftermath of the stabbing, Griffith produced a firearm and, believing Sam was in some way responsible, shot him in the street.

“Sam staggered into his car and managed to drive a short distance before losing consciousness,” the release stated.

Sam later died in hospital.

But Griffith fled the scene and, on 27 July, boarded a flight to Saint Lucia from Gatwick Airport, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police disclosed that Griffith had changed his appearance when he arrived at the airport, including cutting his distinctive hairstyle.

They said he remained in Saint Lucia until he returned to the same airport on 8 December after his extradition.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly explained that the investigation was challenging.

He recalled that although numerous people were at the party and many witnessed Griffith shooting Sam, they were reluctant to come forward.

Nevertheless, Kelly said through forensic CCTV analysis and meticulous investigative work using mobile phone data, investigators were able to prove conclusively that Griffith was the person responsible for the ‘callous’ murder.

Headline photo: Chase Griffith (Courtesy Metropolitan Police)

