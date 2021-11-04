Local Guest Houses Clean Up Marigot Bay Parking Lot

Press Release:- A few local guesthouses have done a major clean-up of the parking lot in Marigot bay today. After the hurricane at the beginning of July, a lot of bamboo had fallen over and part of the parking lot and especially the part where the garbage bins are, had become inaccessible.

That’s why Marigot Palms, Villa Makambu, Villa Pomme d’amour, The Stone House and a local villa manager Pauline joined forces to clean up the parking lot.

We would like to thank the Marigot Bay Police Department for cooperating so that we could operate safely.

Our gardeners worked hard, they did a very good job. We hope that in the future such initiatives can also receive support from the local government, so that we can achieve even more.

As a result of this project, more parking spaces are now available and locals and tourists can park more safely.

Marigot Bay is known as the most beautiful bay on the island and is very popular for tourism. Hundreds of tourists from cruise ships and others come every year to admire our bay. At the moment the access road to Marigot Bay is not too good, so we hope the government can fix this.

