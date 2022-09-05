Liz Truss Vows To Deal With Energy Crisis As Next UK Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

She will take the reins of power on Tuesday, bringing Boris Johnson’s turbulent premiership to an end less than three years after the Conservatives’ resounding election victory in 2019.

Ms Truss’s most pressing decision as premier will be how best to shield households and businesses from the soaring price of energy internationally.

Her team is understood to have been working on a support package for weeks, with an announcement pencilled in for Thursday.

Industry sources told the BBC they expect the incoming government to back freezing bills, a move which would costs billions.

The move would not necessarily require upfront funding, however, with reports the government could cover loans to companies repaid by consumers over time in the form of higher fixed prices.