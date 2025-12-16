Recycling pilot exposes missing links as Jua Kali prepares Phase Two RSLPF to launch gun amnesty ahead of zero-tolerance 2026 Dominica confirmed as beneficiary for new world-class athletic facility Saint Lucians vote in general election Chastanet, UWP candidates thank supporters after sweeping election loss Saint Lucia marks National Day: Festival of Lights &amp; renewal
Liverpool football parade driver jailed for over 20 years 

16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A British driver who injured more than 130 people by speeding his car into a crowd of Liverpool football fans during a championship victory parade in May has been sentenced to 21-and-a-half years.

Paul Doyle, 54, rammed his minivan into the mass of fans in the city of Liverpool simply because he lost his temper, according to prosecutors. Last month, he pleaded guilty to charges including nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The footage is truly shocking,” Judge Andrew Menary said on Tuesday.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to convey in words alone the scenes of devastation you caused. It shows you deliberately accelerating into groups of fans, time and time again.”

More to come.

 

