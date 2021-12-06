Lisa C. Jawahir Appointed New SLP Communications Director

Press Release:- The Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, has announced the appointment of Senator Lisa C. Jawahir as the Party’s Communications Director.

The announcement was made at the SLP Headquarters in Castries on Sunday December 5th at the Annual Conference of the Saint Lucia Labour Party Women’s Organization (SLPWO).

Jawahir, an award-winning communicator, an honour bestowed by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), comes with over 15 years of marketing and communications experience and holds a Masters degree in Strategic Communication from American University, Washington D.C.

Jawahir was a prospective candidate for the Castries South East constituency in 2020 and is currently one of the Government’s four women Senators in the Upper Chamber of Parliament.

As an advocate for a sustainable economy through developing sustainable livelihoods, Jawahir prides herself on empowering the vulnerable, marginalized, women and the youth.

“I am grateful for this humbling opportunity to serve under the leadership of Hon.

Philip J. Pierre, our Party’s Political Leader, who is now the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia. I look forward to serving as a voice for the people and to encourage equality in providing bread, justice and freedom for all.” she said.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party congratulates Ms. Jawahir on her appointment and

looks forward to the contributions she will make during her tenure.

