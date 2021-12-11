Lion District Governor Audits Clubs In Zone 3B, Saint Lucia

Press Release:- Lion District Governor Claudio Buncamper, PMJF arrived in Saint Lucia on Sunday December 05, 2021 to conduct the annual visit of the clubs in Zone 3B, which comprises the five Lions clubs – Gros Islet, Castries, Micoud, Soufriere Pitons and Vieux Fort as well as three Leo clubs – Castries, Castries Comprehensive Alpha Leo Club and the Hewanorra Plains.

During his visit, the District Governor paid courtesy calls on the Local Government officials and met with the Mayors of the City of Castries and the towns of Vieux Fort and Gros Islet.

District Governor Buncamper visited the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association the major partner with the Lions of Zone 3B in the implementation of the Kids-In-Sight programme.

This over fifteen-year partnership provides opportunities for underprivileged children with visual impairment and other aliments to receive corrective surgery as well as eye glasses, when needed.

– Advertisement –

As part of his visit, District Governor also spent some time at the Vieux Fort Lions Preschool, a 44-year project of the Vieux Fort Lions Club, where he toured the school plant and was entertained through song by the 2 – 5 year old students.

The blended approach to the Club Audit, which he called Conversations with the District Governor, saw him meeting in person with the various Board of Directors of all Lions Clubs and virtually with the general membership.

To culminate his visit, the District Governor interacted with the Leos during a special Leo Forum held virtually on Wednesday December 08, 2021.

Lion District Governor expressed his satisfaction with the clubs in Zone 3B as despite the many COVID 19 restrictions and challenges, they found innovative ways to continue serving the less fortunate and marginalized in the communities around Saint Lucia.

He reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic reaffirmed the role of service clubs and the club’s age-old mantra “where there is a need there is a Lion” and encouraged clubs to guard against becoming inactive on account of the pandemic but instead to partner with other service clubs to continue serving their communities.

In his conversations with the Mayors the District Governor highlighted the need for collaborative efforts in engaging in sustainable projects and empowerment of the constituents within the communities we serve.

He was passionate about Youth development and encouraged the clubs in Zone 3B to pursue implementing the Lions Quest Program if not within the school system but as an after-school programme.

Lion Buncamper left Saint Lucia on Thursday December 09, 2021 on his journey to audit the clubs in Antigua and Barbuda.

– Advertisement –