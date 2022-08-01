Lil Durk Announces Hiatus After Eye Injury From Explosion On Stage Lollapalooza

Rapper Lil Durk on Sunday confirmed that he received an eye injury requiring him to take time off to recover after he was injured during his performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Lil Durk was one of the headlining acts for Lollapalooza on day three at Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in his home state of Chicago, Illinois when while performing, a missile appear to go off from the stage.

Durk was seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and was performing on stage when the incident took place. While walking to the middle of the stage, there was an explosion and white smoke billows while the artist is seen grabbing his eye and using his shirt to wipe his eye.

It remains unclear exactly what happened but there are unconfirmed reports that Durk was near the end of his performance and that it was from two explosions simultaneously going off which were supposed to be fireworks signalling the end of his set. Despite being apparently injured, Durk had said he was ok and also continued his set within minutes.

On Sunday he gave an update to fans noting that he will be off for a bit to recover.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

The rapper did not reveal the extent of his injury but the photo appears to have been taken at a medical facility. The rapper is seen wearing a white face mask while a large bandage is plastered over his right eye.

Lil Durk was one of the most anticipated rap acts at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago. The rapper grew up in the city’s Englewood neighbourhood.