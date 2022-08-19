Lightning Aquatics Swim Club Donates To The Less Fortunate – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Welfare Unit of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment has expressed profound gratitude to members of the Lightning Aquatics Swim Club, for their continuous acts of generosity and goodwill demonstrated towards the less fortunate.

On August 16, 2022 club members met with officials of the Ministry for the annual “Walk in My Shoes” initiative, where young individuals from the club donate shoes and other school items to assist needy children from the Public Assistance Program (PAP) administered by the Ministry of Equity.

Tanzia Toussaint, Deputy Director of Social Transformation thanked club members for their commitment and unwavering support at helping the needy.

The effect of the assistance she said was far-reaching, significantly touching the lives of needy persons and households across the length and breadth of the island.

The “Walk in My Shoes” initiative began in 2017 and was interrupted in 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment

