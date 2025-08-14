blinking-dotLive updates,

Palestinian woman Soha Tafesh carries the body of her granddaughter Sarah Abu Daf, who was killed in an early morning Israeli strike on a house, according to medics, at a cemetry in Gaza City, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, as Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that large swaths of the enclave’s north have been turned into “lifeless wastelands” due to Israel’s intensifying assault.
  • At least eight more people, including three children, have starved to death, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 235, including 106 children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.