License Plate Manufacturers Invited To Important Meeting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport invites all license plate manufacturers to an important meeting on Friday 21st October, 2022 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am in the Department’s conference room at Union.

This meeting is aimed at reviewing the provisions of Saint Lucia’s Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act (Cap. 8.01) relating to the operations of license plate manufacturers, especially section 193 (c) and (d) which authorise the Minister to make regulations to prescribe:

(c) the form of license plates to be fixed on motor vehicles and trailers in respect of registration and licensing and the sizes and colours of the letters and figures thereon and the manner of displaying such plates;

(d) providing for the licensing of persons who make license plates for sale.

– Advertisement –

The DIPT looks forward to your attendance and participation at this important meeting.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

– Advertisement –