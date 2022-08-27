Levi Darcie’s Body Found – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Cedars, Castries family’s worst fears materialised on Saturday when the Marine Police recovered the body of missing 11-year-old Levi Darcie.

Marine Police Commander Kentry Frederick told St Lucia Times that the unit conducted an early morning patrol and found the body off the Castries Harbour around 9 O’clock.

Frederick disclosed that the child’s mother identified the body after it was taken to the Marine Police base.

The Marchand police are investigating the death.

The police and the fire service had mounted a search and rescue operation after receiving a report on Friday that Levi had been swept away in the raging waters of the Castries river in the vicinity of Black Mallet, Marchand.

The Marine Police Commander recalled that the missing person’s report came against the backdrop of heavy rainfall associated with an approaching weather system and a flood alert issued by the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services.

“I am advising persons to take these cautions seriously,” Frederick told St Lucia Times.

“If you are living in an area that is susceptible to flooding be very careful and make sure that other persons around you are mindful of that,” he said.

Family members said Levi’s grandmother had given him some groceries and a bus fare with an admonition to head ‘straight’ home.

But they said that according to information they received, the St Aloysius RC Boys’ Primary School student joined a group of friends and eventually ended up in the Castries River which swept him away.

Family members disclosed that the boy’s father and uncle had died by drowning in the past.

A postmortem examination is due to determine the cause of Levi’s death.

