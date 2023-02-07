LETTER: Let’s modernise vehicle inspection

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dear Editor,

Today I write with a great concern for the Antigua & Barbuda Transport Board. While being a person who is always on time to license my vehicle, i found it as such a turn off that we are still operating in a stone age era.

First annoyance one can encounter would be the atrocious road leading to the inspection center, so bad that even when you take your good vehicle and travel that road something goes so wrong, which makes it enough that the inspectors are now telling you they can give you a bly for $150 extortion at its best. What is the government paying you for?

Second annoyance are the staff that you make your first stop, the window where you collect the inspection form, tell me why on God’s green earth should I have to stand and wait until whenever young people done talk bout which fete is the go to and who’s man dating who and whats not. Did I mention the indecent language that flows more than water from their mouths?

Who is really encharge of Transport Board? It seems as if the management has become so involved in the wealth train that it has been forgotten what is really of importance in this country.

Needs to mention the state of the school buses that carry the nation’s children to school, you will often hear “no littering of the buses,” “no eating on the bus” so why is it ok for a child to board a filty bus?

The drivers are unbelievable and so are the conductors who sit through all this mess, but yet still these are the same one who get up and leave our kids out on the street when they can’t have what are suppose to be handed to them, talk about double-standard.

Transport Board is in dying need of a proper purge, staff and management the same. I pray that whomever the minister is will have some form of decency to him and do his best to give the best to that organization that needs much help.

Annoyed Antiguan

