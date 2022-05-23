‘Let Them Fight!’: King Responds To Reports Of Bickering In UWP – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries North MP Stephenson King, responding to reports of bickering within the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), had told reporters that it’s none of his business.

King, a former leader of the UWP and a former Prime Minister, spoke Monday on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting.

He declared that he does not care about what’s happening in what remains of the party he left before July 26, 2021, general elections to run as an independent, ditching the UWP’s yellow colour in favour of blue.

After retaining his Castries North seat at the polls, King accepted an invitation to join the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) cabinet when labour swept to power.

– Advertisement –

“I stepped out of the United Workers Party after years of service. I have established the blue wave. The results of the last election have demonstrated that. I have taken a decision after the elections to collaborate with the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” King told reporters.

“I am very comfortable. I am very happy and I am certainly very excited about the future,” the former Prime Minister asserted.

“They cannot put division there. What exists between the Saint Lucia Labour Party and myself is a gentleman’s agreement which is sound, which is airtight and canot be broken,” King observed.

The former UWP leader spoke against the backdrop of viral voice notes on social media, indicating divisions and backbiting within the UWP before the last elections and suggesting that consideration was being given to having him return to the party.

“The bickering that goes on in the United Workers Party is none of my business. Let them fight,” King told reporters.

Headline photo: Stephenson King on the campaign train as an Independent Candidate in the run up to the July 26, 2021 general elections.

– Advertisement –