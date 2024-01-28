Leprosy Stigma Discouraged Amid New Cases In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Health has called for an end to the stigma associated with leprosy as Saint Lucia records new cases of the disease.

In 2023, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs registered 11 new cases.

And at the start of 2024, Saint Lucia has already diagnosed new cases.

The disclosure came as the country prepared to observe World LeprosyDay on January 28, 2024.

The theme for 2024 is “Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity”.

In a statement ahead of the observance, Community Dermatologist Katurah Edwin-Tobias explained that leprosy has an average 5-year incubation period.

As a result, someone could be infected but not show any signs how any signs for up to five years.

Her complete statement appears below: