Leon Bailey misses stoppage-time open goal as Villa draw with Wolves Loop Jamaica

Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before beating Jos? S? in the 78th minute at Villa Park.

In stoppage time, Leon Bailey collected another long ball and got past S? but shot wide right. The Jamaica international was in tears after the whistle and was helped off the ground by teammates.

Daniel Podence scored early for Wolverhampton, which would have moved out of the bottom three with a victory.

The Portuguese winger slipped past Douglas Luiz and curled a left-footed shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, back in the starting lineup after helping Argentina win the World Cup, in the 12th minute.

Matheus Nunes then had a chance to double the lead but Martinez charged out and saved a low shot with his right leg.

Leeds United’s Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP).

Over at at Elland Road in Leeds, Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with fellow struggler West Ham.

The Spain forward powered home his 10th league goal of the season midway through the second half to deny West Ham a much-needed victory.

The Hammers were on course for their first league win since October after goals either side of halftime — via Lucas Paqueta’s penalty and Gianluca Scamacca’s strike — had canceled out teenager Wilfried Gnonto’s opener for Leeds.

Both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect for West Ham joint-chairman David Gold, who died on Wednesday at the age of 86, and there was a minute’s applause before kickoff.

