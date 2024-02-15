Legislation Coming To Govern Alcohol At SVG Funerals – St. Lucia Times

Legislation will soon be in place to govern alcohol consumption at funeral processions and in cemeteries in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The announcement came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

On Monday on state-owned NBC Radio, Gonsalves disclosed that it is one of the Bills down for the Meeting of Parliament on Thursday next week.

He said he had discussed the matter with the cabinet.

“There is a lot of disrespect. It is one thing to say we are celebrating the life of somebody who we are moving in a procession with. It’s a terrible thing to see people drinking beer and rum while they jumping up as if is a carnival,” the Vincentian Prime Minister said.

“And you go in the churchyard, and you see people with ice box selling alcoholic beverages and so on. I think we have to do something about this,” Gonsalves asserted.

He declared that the situation had gotten out of hand.

As a result, the Vincentian leader explained that legislators had to do something to bring order to the celebratory, though solemn event.

In addition to addressing alcohol consumption at funerals, Gonsalves outlined other legislative priorities.

They included measures to combat gun and ammunition-related crimes, as well as reforms in court reporting and handling sexual offenses.