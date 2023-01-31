Layou Police Youth Club celebrates 10th Anniversary

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Layou Police Youth Club hosted a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate its tenth Anniversary with the theme “Building Youths for a Brighter Tomorrow.”

Several dignitaries attended the event at the Layou Police Station, including, Minister responsible for Youth, and Parliamentary Representative, Dr, Orando Brewster.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Brewster highlighted the importance of the Police Youth Clubs in molding the lives of the nation’s youth.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John congratulated the Layou Police Youth Club on its achievement.

National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs Sergeant Stephen Billy spoke about the expansion of the Police Youth Clubs throughout the country.

Remarks were also delivered by Assistant Superintendent Junior Simmons, the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs. The keynote address was delivered by Mrs. Shafia London-Williams.

