Law & Order: Chastanet Says SLP Government Started On The Wrong Foot – St. Lucia Times News

In discussing the current law and order situation in Saint Lucia, former Saint Lucia prime minister Allen Chastanet said that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which came to power after July 26, 2021, general elections, started on the wrong foot.

“This government started out on the wrong foot. In coming into government the first thing they did is they expunged the records of persons from COVID and that was a slap in the face for the police,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader told reporters.

After taking up office, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre announced that people arrested, charged, and convicted for COVID-19 protocol breaches would have their records expunged.

“These are police officers who put their life at risk contracting COVID. People were already agitated – we saw confinement caused that level of public agitation and had to be able to find a way to be able enforce,” Chastanet explained.

“People questioned why we put those things in place. We put them in place because of the number of people who suffered from diabetes and hypertension and the elderly. COVID was their greatest threat and without being vaccinated the only thing you could do is protect them until we could stengthen the country to coexist with COVID,” the former Prime Minister stated.

“So these police officers put their lives at risk – dismiss the cases. Then you had an individual who was working as a Communications Officer for the Ministry of Infrastructure who on his personal time publicly threatened to kill a person. We allowed that to be dismissed. There was no reprimand, nothing was wrong,” Chastanet asserted.

“You take a person who went into a church and physically threatened a person. That person is now made the Minister of Ecclastiastical Affairs. Did it have to be him among fifteen other people? What message do you think you are sending? ”

Chastanet also mentioned ‘Rovergate’, the situation with the economic fund, and the change from curfew to confinement, asserting that there is a pattern of behaviour since the SLP took office, which he believes causes people to question authority.

In addition, he expressed the view that people with ‘questionable backgrounds’ have been made government ministers with no explanation.

Nevertheless, Chastanet said everyone now needs to surround and support the police.

“I want to say publicly, that we have the greatest amount of confidence in the police. Do they do everything right? No. But persons who are willing to make that kind of sacrifice for us deserve to be given the benefit of the doubt. It’s what we have and if we don’t have law and order in this country, we have nothing,” he declared.

“And I think right now all of us need to come out and show solidarity and to tell these criminals that our police officers are not target practice for them and that we won’t tolerate it,” he stated.

The Micoud South MP spoke following Saturday’s fatal shooting of off-duty police officer Nathan Timaitre and the wounding of his colleague at Bocage, Castries.

Noting that criminals have been so brazen to kill an officer and celebrate the death and threaten more, Chastanet said it was a threat against law enforcement and gainst the entire society.

