Launch of A Scream In the Shadows – A Novel By Mac Donald Dixon – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- The Mgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre, in collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation and the Independence Standing Committee, will officially launch Mac Donald Dixon’s latest book, a novel entitled “A Scream in the Shadows”, published by Papillote Press, London; Dominica, at a special event scheduled to be held on Thursday February 17th , 2022.

This novel breaks new ground as it the the first crime novel to be published by a Saint Lucian writer, and is testimony to Mac Donald Dixon’s willingness to explore the various genres of literature, not being satisfied to be known only as an accomplished poet and playwright.

His many published works, spanning several decades from 1973 – 2022, include four collections of poetry, eight short stories, twelve plays, some unpublished, and several novels and novellas.

The book is a crime mystery, based on a gruesome murder and rape in a rural community in Dennery, in which he explores the root causes of the exploding domestic violence prevalent in Saint Lucia and other Caribbean societies today.

In a review published in the Sunday Observer Jamaica on February 6, 2022, Saint Lucian poet and reviewer George Goddard stated “While, on the surface, it seems that Dixon is exploring a crime mystery, this work goes far deeper. The main theme of domestic violence which threads through the novel may surprise the non- Caribbean reader, whose images of Caribbean life are idyllic, even pastoral, and who sees these small societies as a playground in which to frolic and indulge their fantasies – and certainly not as a setting for crime and violence.”

Mac Donald Dixon is also an avid photographer and painter. One of the features of the launch will be a small exhibition of his work as a photographer and painter, highlighting his ability and appetite for adopting new technologies to create a freshness to his work, through digital renderings of some of his photographs and paintings.

The event is scheduled to start at 3.00. pm. and will be simultaneously live streamed on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

