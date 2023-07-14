‘Large Police Presence’ Promised For Upcoming Carnival Activities – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police will be out in their numbers to provide security during Carnival Monday and Tuesday activities.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of corporate services and strategic operations, Dr. Mashama Sealy, gave the assurance on Thursday.

“For 2023, you’ll see a large police presence on the ground from Mega J starting at the starting point of our Carnival route,” Sealy told reporters.

She said there would be a police presence along the route into the City to ensure an incident-free parade of the bands.

Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Philip cancelled all police leave from Thursday, July 13th, 2023, to Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, due to the Carnival festivities.

And Dr. Sealy said local officers would also receive support from Regional Security System (RSS) Ranks and Special Reserve Police.

She said the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) would deploy several officers in areas considered trouble spots to ensure no issues on the ground.

Reiterating the slogan ‘Vaval Is Ours – Don’t Mash It Up’, the senior police officer encouraged people to come out in large numbers and put down their weapons to enjoy themselves in an incident-free environment.

And she warned lawbreakers that there were measures to deal with them.

“We have cells at the stations which will remain empty so that we can accommodate persons who do not follow the law,” Sealy said.

“We will also be borrowing two of the convoys, or what we call the cages from the Bordelais Correctional Facility in order to hold persons and transport them to those stations. So rather than us having to go that route, we are encouraging everyone to come out and just have an enjoyable Monday and Tuesday,” Sealy stated.

In addition, she explained that officers would be on the ground after the activities until the City is cleared.

