Lady Da Flame Brings Reggae & Gospel Fire to Beres Hammond & Friends’ Two-Night Summer Spectacle 

News Americas, NEWARK, NJ, August 14, 2025: Get ready for a music experience like no other. Reggae & Gospel powerhouse Lady Da Flame is set to ignite the stage alongside reggae legend Beres Hammond for two nights only – Saturday, Aug. 16 at NJPAC in Newark, NJ, and Sunday, Aug. 17 at the Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, NY. The shows, produced by Jammins Events, are poised to be the hottest tickets of the summer.

Lady Da Flame

Known for her soul-stirring vocals and a genre-bending style that fuses gospel’s uplifting spirit with reggae’s timeless groove, Lady Da Flame promises a performance that inspires, uplifts, and connects. She’ll share the spotlight with an all-star lineup – Marcia Griffiths, the queen of reggae; and Baby Cham, dancehall hitmaker – in a celebration of love, culture, and unity.

This summer is already blazing for Lady Da Flame, who graces the cover of Stardom 101 Magazine’s Summer Issue and is turning heads with her explosive reggae anthem “Second Time” – a heartfelt answer to Khago’s “2 Times.” She continues to win hearts worldwide with inspirational hits like “You Can Do It” and “Just Another Day”, while celebrating a milestone: her gospel hit “God Answers Prayers” surpassing one billion streams.

Expect nothing less than pure musical magic as reggae’s smooth lovers rock meets gospel’s spiritual fire, delivering an unforgettable two-night journey across genres and generations.

🎟 Get Tickets: Click here

🎶 Watch “Second Time” Video