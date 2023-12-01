Labour Minister Underscores Need For Industrial Peace In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Labour Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte has underscored the need for industrial peace in an address to Thursday’s 62nd annual general meeting of the Saint Lucia Employers’ Federation (SLEF).

“Without industrial peace, we are not going to see much done,” Albert-Poyotte asserted.

However, she explained that if employers, workers, and the government work together, they will create a productive environment.

The Babonneau MP declared in such an environment, people would be enthusiastic and willing to make their contribution.

The veteran former trade unionist acknowledged accusations that she might have a soft spot for workers.

However, she declared that there would be no need for workers without employers.

As a result, Albert-Poyotte told her audience employers and employees were equally important for national development.

In this regard, she reassured the SLEF annual general meeting that the government was working with employers and workers.

The Minister also referred to several initiatives previously highlighted by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, including the minimum and liveable wage.

She explained that the Cabinet was discussing and had to approve the document that would be published for discussion.

Therefore, the SLEF had yet to receive it.

In addition, Albert-Poyotte disclosed that Cabinet members had received a report from the Minimum Wage Commission.

She said the Commission would make a presentation to the Cabinet, receive feedback, make adjustments to the document, and circulate it to all stakeholders for observations before creating a final draft.

Albert-Poyotte expected the final document to reflect a ‘decent wage’ for Saint Lucians.

