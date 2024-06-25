Labour Market Needs Assessment Survey Underway

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training through the Saint Lucia Human Capital Resilience Project (SLHCRP) funded by the World Bank is in the process of conducting a Labour Market Needs Assessment Survey which commenced, May 2024, and will continue for a duration of six (6) months.
SLHCRP has contracted the firm, Dunn, Pierre, Barnett & Company Canada Ltd., (DPBA) which is responsible for collecting information about the current academic offerings of national training institutions and the needs of the Saint Lucia labour market.
Objectives:
The survey aims to:
assess the Labour Market and obtain data that can be used to increase the relevance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offerings in Saint Lucia;
address issues affecting Saint Lucia such as inadequate employment generation, unemployment, underemployment, skills mismatches and gender imbalance in skills training; and
understand the needs of employers in an effort to equip the labour market with the skills necessary to remain relevant and secure job opportunities.
Dunn, Pierre, Barnett & Company Canada Ltd., (DPBA) will be reaching out to relevant stakeholders including institutions, businesses and non-governmental organizations regarding the survey.
The Ministry therefore encourages all to participate in this survey as the results will have a profound impact in improving the country’s education and training system.
If you require any further information regarding the survey, please contact the Saint Lucia Human Capital Resilience Project (SLHCRP) at email address [email protected] or telephone number (758) 717-8636.
SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, innovation, Science Technology and Vocational Training
