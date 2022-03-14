La Toc Stabbing Victim Succumbs – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Stabbing victim Elijah Thomas, 54, of La Toc, Castries, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police say.

Elijah was the brother of Constant Thomas, 49, of La Toc Road, whose bullet-riddled body and that of Bexon resident Samantha Eugene, 34, were discovered last month at La Toc road by residents who reported hearing the sound of gunshots earlier.

Elijah was stabbed at the time and conveyed to the intensive care unit of the OKEU Hospital and later died.

Saint Lucia has recorded 17 homicides for the year.

