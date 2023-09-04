La Clery Wins 2023 Blackheart Big 8 Tournament – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

La Clery captured this year’s Blackheart Football Big 8 Tournament on Sunday, September 3, 2023, beating last year’s winner Anse La Raye 1-0.

After scoring a goal in the last minute of the first half, La Clery’s confidence was more evident in the second half as Anse La Raye turned up the heat in a bid to equalize.

But just nearly halfway into the second half, the match ended abruptly following a verbal altercation involving the Anse La Raye head coach and one of the match officials, resulting in the head coach being issued a red card by the match referee.

As a result, the head coach pulled his team from the rest of the match.

Following a meeting with tournament organizers and match officials, a communique was issued on the incident to the relevant authorities seeking their intervention.

Blackheart Productions CEO, David “Shakes” Christopher, said on Monday that this year’s tournament aimed to promote peace and unity, adding that there is zero tolerance for indiscipline on anyone’s part.

The Big 8 Football Tournament kicked off on Saturday at the Dennery Playing Field with four exciting match-ups.

In match one, Soufriere defeated Desruisseaux 2-1. Match two featured La Clery and Marchand, with La Clery winning 1-0.

In match three, Gros Islet defeated Vieux Fort South 2-0, while Anse La Raye defeated Dennery 4-3 on penalty shootout after full-time.

On Sunday, semifinal one featured La Clery and Soufriere, with La Clery advancing to the final with a 1-0 win. Semifinal two featured Gros Islet and Anse La Raye, with Anse La Raye winning the match 1-0.

Meanwhile, the draw for this year’s Blackheart Football Tournament will take place on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. at Olympic House in La Clery. At that press launch of the tournament, the sponsors will be presented and other logistics revealed to the media.

The public is also asked to note that due to the national football team’s match against St. Kitts & Nevis slated for Sunday, September 10, 2023, the opening matches in this year’s Blackheart Football Tournament will now be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 and Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The venue is Dennery Playing Field.

SOURCE: Blackheart Productions. PHOTO: Team La Clery in a celebratory mood last Sunday evening after capturing the 2023 Blackheart Football Big 8 Tournament title.

