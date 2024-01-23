La Clery Victorious In Island Premier Cup – St. Lucia Times

The finals of the Island Premier Cup took place on Sunday 21st January at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

A youthful Gros Islet side clinched the Third Place trophy with a hard fought 1 – 0 victory over Desruisseaux. They got their goal from Rickelme Lionel in the 14th min.

The grand finals between La Clery and Dennery lived up to all expectations as Yanic Noel shot La Clery into the lead in the 19th min of play.

There was no letting up in the football action as Dennery would earn a penalty in the 37th min which was duly converted by Kenvie Polius to level the scores.

No further goals were scored as the half ended 1 – 1.

At the resumption La Clery quickly got into their strides as Noel would get his second of the evening in the 46th min. It quickly became 3 – 1 as Travis St. Prix got onto the scoresheet in the 52nd min.

Dennery tried desperately to reduce the deficit, but to no avail as Dante Fitz sealed the initiative in the 5th min of added on time to give La Clery a well deserved 4 – 1 victory and the coveted Silverware.

At the prize ceremony which ensued, Gros Islet received their Third Place trophy and bronze medals; Dennery, Second Place trophy and silver medals and La Clery the coveted First Place trophy and gold medals.

Andrus Remy of La Clery picked up the award for the most goals scored – 8.

In other related news, due to the soggy conditions of both the Gros Islet and Grande Riviere Playing Fields as a result of overnight rains, the SLFA Inc. U 10 matches which were scheduled for Sunday 21st January have been postponed.

