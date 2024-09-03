La Clery Lauds Its Football Legends

The vibrant community of La Clery celebrated its rich football history in an unprecedented event dubbed: ‘The La Clery Legends Awards Ball.’ The late August event honoured the outstanding contributions of football players, coaches, administrators, and passionate fans who have shaped the sport from the 1960s to the 1990s.The Legends of La Clery Awards Ceremony served as a tribute to the individuals whose dedication and love for football have left an indelible mark on the community for over four decades.Held at the Vide Bouteille Cultural Club (VBCC) clubhouse, the event was the brainchild of La Clery resident Ernest’ Apick’ James and Robert’ Abbot’ Black.James explained: “The ceremony spotlighted those who have made long-standing and outstanding contributions to the game. Players who showcased remarkable skill on the field, coaches who mentored and molded generations of athletes, officials who upheld the integrity of the game, and fans whose unwavering support kept the spirit of football alive will all be recognized for their significant roles.”“This event is not just about honoring the past; it’s about inspiring the future,” added Robert Black, the event’s coordinator and an avid past player who still dabbles in the sport.“These Legends of La Clery have laid an unshakeable foundation that future generations can build upon, and this ceremony is our way of saying thank you to them.”

The current La Clery Football League secretary, John Sealy, recalled the role played by stalwarts such as Hayden ‘Stone’ Forde, who helped found the league in 1982, along with individuals such as Vincent Larcher, Julian Monrose, and Nicholas John.Seven teams were involved in the first La Clery district tournament in April 1983.Sealy noted that since there was no money to buy a trophy, a piece of wood was carved into a trophy.La Clery has produced numerous national footballers through the years, including Stanley Phillips, the Sayers brothers, Earl ‘Ball Hog’ Jean, and more.More recently, the district won the second-tier national district competition, finished runners-up in the first tier, and then won the top division within three years.In the ongoing Saint Lucia Semi-Professional Football League (SPFL), La Clery ended the tournament’s first phase in fourth place, qualifying them for the playoffs, which will get underway later this month.La Clery has long been a hub of football talent and passion.From local matches on dusty fields to regional competitions, the community has been a nurturing ground for some of the most talented players and dedicated fans.The Legends of La Clery Awards Ceremony was a testament to this enduring legacy.