Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Welcomed Second Child On Feb 2nd, Shares Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents for the second time after Kylie gave birth to a baby boy this week.

The couple has been together for around five years and shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie, 24, on Sunday on Instagram, shared with her millions of followers that she had given birth on February 2. She shared a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hand and captioned the post with a blue heart hinting at the baby’s sex: “2/2/22.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did not share previously what the gender of their baby was, but according to People Magazine, the couple had a baby boy. The child was also born a day after big sister Stormi’s birthday.

Meanwhile, family members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and fans flooded the reality star’s comment section with congratulatory wishes.

“Mommy of two life,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while her mother Kris Jenner added, “Angel Pie.”

Travis Scott also reacted with a series of heart emojis. Kylie Jenner had confirmed in September that she was expecting baby no. 2 with Scott after months of speculations. She revealed the pregnancy in a 90-second Instagram video that closed with Stormi kissing her belly.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been less private about her second pregnancy as she shared images and videos of her baby bump.

Last month she shared a photo of her pregnant belly as she reflected on the year before.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote alongside the image. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” she concluded in the post.

