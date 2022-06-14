KPT Calypso Quarter Finals Tonight Postponed – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Due to the inclement weather, the Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC) has announced the postponement of Quarter Finals of the Kaiso Pros Tent (KPT) initially scheduled for tonight, June 14, at the National Cultural Centre.

The Quarter Finals will now take place on Monday, June 20, at the National Cultural Centre.

The management of Kaiso Pros Tent, along with the CMMC and CPMC, apologize to all kaiso

lovers for this postponement.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee

– Advertisement –