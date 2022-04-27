Konshens Confirms Pregnant Wife Latoya Found At Miami Hospital After Missing Report

Konshens’ wife, Latoya Spence, is safe.

The dancehall veteran went into panic mode today after he was unable to locate his wife, Latoya Wright-Spence, since Monday. On Wednesday (April 27), the Miami Police Department tweeted that a pregnant 41-year-old woman from Edgewater was reported missing, and police are asking for information. Miami PD was told that the missing woman’s name was Latoya Spence, and she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and approximately 145 pounds.

Miami PD also sent out a tweet asking for information to locate Spence. The police also noted that she is four months pregnant, something the couple has not yet announced.

The news quickly sent the dancehall community into a panic when fans quickly learned that Spence was Konshens’ wife. The dancehall deejay, whose real name is Garfield Spence, has since released a statement via Instagram confirming he filed the missing person report and that his wife has since been located at a local hospital.

“She had an accident and got admitted without my knowledge,” the artiste said in a statement. “Realising she was not responding to calls and texts I started calling around to hospitals. After calling all hospitals in the area and them all saying no patient by that name was there, I had no choice but to alert the police.”

Konshens noted that she was already found by police at a hospital before the media reported the story, something that was beyond his control since it was already set in motion.

Konshens also thanked fans and supporters who rallied around him after the news broke. The deejay also asked for privacy as he processed what an unfortunate situation that sent a lot of people into panic mode was.

Konshens and Latoya Wright-Spence have been married since 2017 and have a son together, Liam Spence, who is now six years old. The dancehall veteran also has a daughter who is in her teens from a previous relationship.

The couple has had a few ups and downs over the years but managed to remain together, with Konshens previously blaming himself for their marital problems. The artiste has been very open about his love for his wife and children.