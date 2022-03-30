Kodak Black Have A ‘Very Interesting’ Movie Idea For 50 Cent & Tyler Perry

Kodak Black wants to get in the movie business and he had a “very interesting” idea for 50 Cent and Tyler Perry.

With a successful music career already under his belt, Florida rapper Kodak Black wants to now expand his horizons and tackle tinsel town and all that it has to offer. Indeed the “Wake Up In The Sky” artiste has his sights sets not on being before the camera but on scriptwriting, and he has already singled out movie and TV show moguls Tyler Perry and 50 Cent to help him make it happen.

The 24-year-old “Super Gremlin” entertainer took to social media recently to share his dream and aspiration of being Hollywood’s next ‘it’ guy for movie ideas and scriptwriting. Though he knows that he has a reputation for being a bad boy who has in the past been in a whole lot of antics that were unnecessary and which probably does not paint him in a light that any professional movie magnet would take seriously, Black says that all he needs is one shot at pursuing his film dreams and showcasing what he has to offer.

Kodak Black, whose government name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is ready to pitch some of his ideas to the industry heavyweight. He wrote on his Instagram story, “I got movie ideas I wanna pitch to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent! If you know me and can see pass the internet antics then you know that I’m really an intellectual young man so with that being said I have some very interesting scripts.”

So far, neither man has responded, and there is no indication that they have even seen or heard about his newfound interests. 50 Cent is a rapper who himself branched out into other lucrative ventures and is the producer behind the immensely popular Starz series ‘Power’ that has since spawned other projects.

Indeed Fifty has been one to tell a lot of stories, with one of his latest projects being ‘Murder was the Case’, which chronicles Snoop Dogg’s tale of his 1993 trial when he was charged with first-degree murder. The story surrounds the fatal shooting of Philip “Little Smooth” Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang, by Snoop’s bodyguard.

If Black does not make it in Hollywood, his music career is still very much on a steady upward trajectory as he continues to dominate the charts with his new album “Back for Everything,” debuting at number two on the Billboard 200.