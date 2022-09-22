KM2 Solutions Expands Caribbean Operations, Anticipates 1500 New Jobs In 2023 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

KM2 Solutions, a leader in nearshore business process outsourcing with contact centers across the Caribbean and Latin America, is pleased to announce further expansion to its Caribbean operations.

As a result of the increased demand for high-quality English language contact center solutions, KM2 will be increasing its footprint in Barbados, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

This expansion is being fueled by exciting new client acquisitions as KM2 increasingly gains ground as the nearshore outsourcing partner of choice by many major corporations and Fortune 500 companies in the United States. Additionally, significant organic growth is anticipated within its existing client base due to the Caribbean operations consistently outperforming onshore alternatives.

“This new growth is a testament to the quality and dedication of all our team members in the region. We remain committed to further growth and to provide not just jobs, but lifelong careers to the people of Barbados, Grenada, and St. Lucia.” Said David Kreiss, President & CEO of KM2 Solutions.

– Advertisement –

Since its inception in St. Lucia in 2004, KM2 Solutions has seen consistent and exponential growth across the Caribbean and Latin America. With an existing workforce approaching 3,000 people in the Caribbean alone, KM2 anticipates bringing an additional 1,500 new jobs to the region in 2023.

This represents a significant increase, and aside from new job creation, it will also further careers and bring economic advantages to its areas of operation. A trend KM2 predicts will continue well into the future.

SOURCE: KM2 Solutions

– Advertisement –