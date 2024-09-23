Kings Qualify For Playoffs After Wins Over Royals

The Saint Lucia Kings have qualified for the playoffs with back-to-back dominant victories on September 21 and 22 against the Barbados Royals, extending their win streak in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to four straight.
The teams played at a neutral venue, the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
The Kings overwhelmed the Royals after being sent to field first on Saturday. Alzarri Joseph’s brilliant bowling earned him four wickets for 22 runs.
The spinners, led by Roston Chase with 3-18, further restricted the Royals to 96-9. The Kings easily chased the target in 14 overs, with Chase (39), Faf Du Plessis (26), and Tim Seifert (21), securing a comfortable seven-wicket win.
In the second fixture the Boys in Blue again lost the toss. This time they were asked to bat. They posted a subpar score of 163-3 after their 20 overs, with Johnson Charles 53, Seifert 45 not out, and Ackeem Auguste 35 retired hurt.
The team would go to defend the total by 13 runs and claim the top spot in the points table.
Kings Head Coach Daren Sammy was impressed by the performance put on by his men.
“It was a very clinical performance by our Saint Lucia Kings,” Sammy said. “For me as a coach, it’s always a joy to sit down and see my players. Everything we discussed, the manner in which we want to get our wickets, to see plans being executed to perfection out there, is just brilliant.” he added.
The Boys in Blue will look to finish their final fixtures strongly, as they strive for a top-two playoff finish, and an easier route to this year’s final.
