Kings Lose A Nail-Biter

The Saint Lucia Kings fell just short in their fourth game of this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The Boys in Blue lost by four wickets to the Trinbago Knight Riders in an encounter which went down to the wire on Tuesday night at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
The first innings kicked off with a strong and aggressive start from Johnson Charles (29) and Faf Du Plessis (34). The experienced pair quickly built a 40-run partnership, giving the team early momentum. After losing a couple of wickets, the team reached 57 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. TKR managed to slow the run rate during the middle overs, but a crucial 80-run stand for the fourth wicket between Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33) and Roston Chase (56) provided stability. Late cameos from Tim Seifert (11) and Matthew Forde (11) helped the team finish with a total of 187 runs after 20 overs.
The second half started positively for the Kings with the wicket of the dangerous Sunil Narine early on. However, TKR fought back strongly, putting on 72 runs after the powerplay. A solid 57 from Shaqkere Paris threatened to take the game away from the Kings. But the Kings bowlers came back strong, bagging multiple wickets to slow down the run-scoring. It would take an exceptional innings from TKR skipper Kieron Pollard to take the game away from the Boys in Blue. At the end, his 52 from 19 balls was the difference in the game.
Captain Faf Duplessis noted that the loss was mostly down to tough luck.
“Great game of cricket. Quality powerplay from both teams and I would have taken 190 – it was maybe five above what we thought we could get. We went for 70 in the first six and that is my one concern (from tonight). We stayed in the contest right till the end but unfortunately, that second-last over went for a few too many sixes,” he noted.
The Kings will hope to bounce back on Thursday, when they play the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.