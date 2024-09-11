Kings Lose A Nail-Biter

The Saint Lucia Kings fell just short in their fourth game of this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The Boys in Blue lost by four wickets to the Trinbago Knight Riders in an encounter which went down to the wire on Tuesday night at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The first innings kicked off with a strong and aggressive start from Johnson Charles (29) and Faf Du Plessis (34). The experienced pair quickly built a 40-run partnership, giving the team early momentum. After losing a couple of wickets, the team reached 57 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. TKR managed to slow the run rate during the middle overs, but a crucial 80-run stand for the fourth wicket between Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33) and Roston Chase (56) provided stability. Late cameos from Tim Seifert (11) and Matthew Forde (11) helped the team finish with a total of 187 runs after 20 overs.

The second half started positively for the Kings with the wicket of the dangerous Sunil Narine early on. However, TKR fought back strongly, putting on 72 runs after the powerplay. A solid 57 from Shaqkere Paris threatened to take the game away from the Kings. But the Kings bowlers came back strong, bagging multiple wickets to slow down the run-scoring. It would take an exceptional innings from TKR skipper Kieron Pollard to take the game away from the Boys in Blue. At the end, his 52 from 19 balls was the difference in the game.

Captain Faf Duplessis noted that the loss was mostly down to tough luck.

“Great game of cricket. Quality powerplay from both teams and I would have taken 190 – it was maybe five above what we thought we could get. We went for 70 in the first six and that is my one concern (from tonight). We stayed in the contest right till the end but unfortunately, that second-last over went for a few too many sixes,” he noted.

The Kings will hope to bounce back on Thursday, when they play the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.