Kingdom Of Morocco Assists Saint Lucia Farmers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Non-banana farmers are receiving some level of reprieve on the increased cost of fertilizers thanks to the most recent hand of assistance to the Agriculture Ministry from the Kingdom of Morocco.

This annual supply of fertilizer is made possible through the Moroccan Soil Fertility Project, a partnership between the Agriculture ministry and the Kingdom of Morocco which ensures that the fertilizer is specially-formulated to meet local soil health needs as stipulated by the Department of Agriculture Extension and Advisory Services Unit.

Councilor of the Embassy of Morocco, Said Al Melaji says his government stands proud to be associated with its agriculture counterparts here in Saint Lucia and will continue to endeavour in creating the best possible environment for the local agri-food economy to thrive.

“The cooperation relations between Morocco and Saint Lucia experienced in recent years are dynamic in various areas. In this regard, I applaud the achievement in the agriculture sector and the fruitful results of practical cooperation between Morocco and Saint Lucia. I hope that the donation will further strengthen the capacity of Saint Lucia for agriculture development.”

– Advertisement –

Juggling a myriad of constraints to food production have proven quite challenging for agriculture leaders.

The rising cost of inputs, delayed shipment of supplies, adjusting to the ever changing climatic conditions and managing pests and disease to ensure soil and plant health are all critical areas to consider when designing the framework for the nation’s food security and sovereignty agenda.

For the Agriculture Minister, Hon Alfred Prospere, this latest donation from the Kingdom of Morocco is an active illustration of an agriculture partnership which gives an appropriate response to a sector and constituents in need.

“We know the level and concern with regard to food security, and it is a problem affecting us globally. Saint Lucia, being a small country, this can impact our farmers. So, it is important that we reach out to our farmers because they are the ones responsible for the production of our food.”

The 3924 bags of fertilizer received from the Kingdom of Morocco are being distributed free of charge to farmers who were pre-selected based on a criteria set by the regional extension offices, to assist with soil fertility challenges and boost production.

SOURCE: Ministry of Agriculture

– Advertisement –