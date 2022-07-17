King Urges Cooperation Amid Rectification Of Bus Fare Discrepancies – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Transport Minister Stephenson King wants all parties to cooperate while the government rectifies discrepancies in a statutory instrument enacting new bus fares.

The hike in fares went into effect on July 4.

But shortly afterward, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, told St Lucia Times that there were errors in the published rates.

He explained that in some instances, when the official new rate should have been $1.50, the published fee was $1.57, while in other cases, instead of $1.75, the published fare was $2.00.

In Ferdinand’s estimation, most bus operators would work with commuters, but he admitted that some would see the situation as an opportunity to engage in price gouging.

He also acknowledged that ‘some troublesome passengers’ would create problems.

The Transport Minister, for his part, appealed to the public and bus operators to cooperate and hoped that the rank and file of the NCOPT would reflect the honesty and sincerity of the organisation’s President, who identified areas that needed attention.

Speaking to HTS News on Friday, Stephenson King also said he felt commuters had been ‘quite gracious’ in understanding that the last bus fare increase was in 2008.

“The 2013 proposal was never met with, and the fact that we have decided to introduce the last recommendation of the committee that was appointed then, they appreciate the fact that it has been a long time in coming,” the former Prime Minister said regarding commuters.

” I think generally there is a good atmosphere, a good mood, a good feeling,” the Castries North MP asserted.

