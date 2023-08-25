King Says Road Conditions One Of The Biggest Issues Facing the Government – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal Stephenson King has revealed that road conditions represent one of the most significant issues facing the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government.

“Today, for this government, one of the biggest issues, like many other governments would face, is the issue of our road conditions,” he observed.

“We see it exacerbating every year as the rain comes down and its only as a result of poor planning and maintenance of our road network over the years that the infrastructure is fatigued and once the rain comes then it begins to unravel and we see the potholes,” King explained.

“But we are doing all in our power to try and stay on top of this,” the former Prime Minister told an SLP Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night.

King expressed confidence that as of next year, based on a promise from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, there would be some significant investment in the country’s road network.

The Castries North MP noted that those ‘on the opposite side’ would often criticise the government for failing to continue important projects.

“What this government has done is to continue important significant projects and review questionable projects that we believe we could have done better,” the Minister told the audience.

