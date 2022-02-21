King Responds To Minibus Drivers’ Passenger Load Concerns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Transport Minister Stephenson King, indicating that he was aware of a desire by minibus drivers for an increase in the current passenger loads, told reporters Monday that he would be updating the cabinet on the matter.

On Friday, the President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, told St Lucia Times that bus operators were frustrated after the latest COVID-19 protocols made no mention of increasing the passenger load from the current ten to at least 13.

However, the Transport Minister noted that the protocol for the public transport sector is established through the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and the COVID-19 Management Centre.

“I think the average capacity of a bus is about 14 but we will look at it in a very holistic and objective manner and I am hoping we later today we can make an announcement,” the Minister stated.

King also addressed the NCOPT’s recent assertion that amid rising prices everywhere, bus operators have not had a fare increase in about a decade.

According to the council, consumers can afford to pay more for water, electricity, airline tickets, and items at supermarkets and hardware stores but balk at increased bus fares.

In this regard, Minister King declared that everyone wants an increase, including workers.

“I am sure you want an increase in your salary. But is it possible? “ He told reporters.

“The thing about it is we have got to look at it and there must be signs to granting increases. We must be satisfied that the general public can themselves afford it. It is not only the minibuses that are going through hard times. A lot of people who are going through hard times. There are people who just do not have an income – they don’t have a job and they have absolutely no means of being able to have an income,” the former Prime Minister observed.

“When the time comes we will consider the increase,” King said.

