King Responds Amid Criticism Of The Poor State Of Roads – St. Lucia Times

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King, responding to criticism of the poor state of Saint Lucia’s roads, disclosed a two-month programme to address islandwide maintenance.

The former Prime Minister spoke during an interview with reporters on the margins of the launch Wednesday of Energy Awareness Month.

He said the road maintenance program started a few days ago.

“It means a number of places where there is a prevalence of potholes, we will be addressing that situation,” King stated Wednesday.

The Castries North MP also spoke about the Millennium Highway project.

“The contractor, as I indicated before, encountered some issues – some difficulties and was forced to allow their workers to be laid off to allow them to organise themselves and to get the necessary resources to get back onto the project,” King stated.

“We have met with the CDB and the contractor. On Friday last week we met with the contractor, the consultant and the project office and we were satisfied that they have put all systems in place and promised to return to work on Monday which they did, in terms of beginning to prepare the road surface for continuation of the project,” the Minister explained.

“They have given us a commitment that the project will finish in March of 2024,” King stated.

He said the government is holding them to that commitment.

“We believe that notwithstanding the frustration it has imposed on many of us, including myself, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, we are hoping that at the end of the day, the project will be delivered as a quality project and within budget,” King declared.

He revealed that next year, the government would commence an ‘even more aggressive approach’ regarding roads.

King said Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre would announce those developments ‘at the appropriate time’.

“We will attempt to rehabilitate most of the road infrastructure in Saint Lucia which has deteriorated over years. It didn’t start deteriorating in the last two years,” he observed.

