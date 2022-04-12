King Raises Possibility Of Government Public Transportation At ‘Specific Hours’ – St. Lucia Times News

Stephenson King

On the issue of government involvement in providing public transportation, Transport Minister Stephenson King has pointed to a Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) study in Saint Lucia and Grenada.

“We are hoping that the study will not only inform on issues of the mechanism for computing bus fares but also will look at public transportation in a broader sense where government may wish to participate,” King told reporters on Monday.

By way of example, he disclosed that one of the ideas he shared was the possibility of the government providing public transportation at specific hours.

“Those hours that are not reliable at this time, to allow for commute within the general population and to ensure economic activity at least at nights,” the former Prime Minister explained.

The Castries North MP spoke ahead of a meeting Tuesday with bus drivers who want a fare increase.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the latest price hike for fuel.

Effective Monday, Saint Lucians began paying more for gasoline, diesel, and LPG.