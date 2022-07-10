King & Queen Of the Bands FREE This Monday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

This year’s highly anticipated King & Queen of the Bands competition is now free to the public.

King and Queen of the bands is a staple on the carnival calendar, and one of the greatest displays of creativity, revelry, and splendour for Saint Lucia Carnival.

A total of eighteen (18) costumes will be on display for the nights show from Island Tribe, Xuvo Carnival, Fuzion Mas, Tribe Of Twel, Just 4 Fun, Insomeil, and Phoenix Carnival Bands.

The power packed show includes a stellar side attraction with the first appearance of the Derek Yarde Project (DYP) for the season, alongside Groovy and Power Soca Monarchs Ricky T and Fross and other top artistes from Saint Lucia including Teddyson John, Arthur Allain, Shemmy J, Sedale, Subance, Ezra Da FunMachine, Ti Blacks, Prada and Umpa.

Persons who had already purchased tickets for King and Queen of the Bands will receive cash refunds at the gate.

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee. Headline photo: Stock image.

